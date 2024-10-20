Brokerages Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) PT at $7.06

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

GERN opened at $4.09 on Friday. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,185,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Geron by 999.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

