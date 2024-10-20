Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $55.83

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,098 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

