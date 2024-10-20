Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Target Price at $66.82

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get US Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in US Foods by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,069,000 after buying an additional 2,064,321 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in US Foods by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 1,470,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in US Foods by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after buying an additional 694,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in US Foods by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,940,000 after buying an additional 567,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.