Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 38,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $516.34. 2,604,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,889. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $518.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $480.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.64.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

