Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VB opened at $242.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.79.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

