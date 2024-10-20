Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 349 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Aramark by 319.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. Aramark has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.68.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

