Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,622,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $392.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $393.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.95. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.