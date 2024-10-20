Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,938 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 138,654 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 402,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,261,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,550,000 after acquiring an additional 164,629 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,359,000 after purchasing an additional 627,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.05 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.