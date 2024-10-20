Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,531,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 208,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $47,738.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,112.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,447.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $47,738.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,112.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 835,911 shares of company stock valued at $14,640,096. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

