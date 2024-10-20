Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $392.18. 652,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.95. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $393.71.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

