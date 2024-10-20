Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on November 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
ENDTF stock opened at C$11.01 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.06 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
