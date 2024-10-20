Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on November 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

ENDTF stock opened at C$11.01 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.06 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

