Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $260,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $917.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $921.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $858.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.