Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

