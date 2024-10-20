Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 220.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

