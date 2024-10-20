Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 101.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 56,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 28,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

NYSE:MUI opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

