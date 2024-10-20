Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 140,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $210,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BLW opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

