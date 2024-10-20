Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 67,976 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HYI stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

