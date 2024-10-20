Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,279 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

