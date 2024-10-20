Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $251.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $251.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.03.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.