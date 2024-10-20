Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises about 0.8% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.77% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $211,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $235,000.

BAPR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $253.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

