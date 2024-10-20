Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $13.85 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FNDF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 527,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,042. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

