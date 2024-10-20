CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Shares of KMX opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. CarMax has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 299.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,986 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1,327.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after buying an additional 541,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after buying an additional 332,574 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

