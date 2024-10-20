Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $144.76 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $144.76 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,994,748,746 coins and its circulating supply is 12,387,308,487 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,992,541,575 with 12,385,204,490 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01180267 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,089,304.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

