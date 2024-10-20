Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,410 shares of company stock valued at $732,680. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4,466.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

