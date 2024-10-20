Catizen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.56 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $122.48 million and $53.56 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catizen token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Catizen has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.43761127 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $50,099,068.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

