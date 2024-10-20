Cedrus LLC Acquires 810 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $84.38 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

