Cedrus LLC Buys 116 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cedrus LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.50 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $223.21 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.85 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.20. The firm has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.