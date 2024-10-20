Cedrus LLC Has $812,000 Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $51.74 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

