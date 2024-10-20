Cedrus LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Cedrus LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 207,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,671,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,564,000 after acquiring an additional 166,252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 369.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 124,654 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 607.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 230,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

