Cedrus LLC Purchases 8,460 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cedrus LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Cedrus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $270.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $270.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

