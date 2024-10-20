Cedrus LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cedrus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.