Cedrus LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cedrus LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 4.8% of Cedrus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 56.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

