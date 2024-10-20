Cedrus LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cedrus LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

