CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0313 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $25.18 million and $1.08 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,357.54 or 0.99967862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000880 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00063975 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03001967 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $472,316.51 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

