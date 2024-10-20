Celestia Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.39 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $853.08 million and approximately $74.39 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be bought for $6.05 or 0.00008824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celestia has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,077,808,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,077,589,041.095614 with 218,632,568.845614 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.81750356 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $60,001,428.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

