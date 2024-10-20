Centrifuge Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $20.07 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $20.07 million and $343,145.82 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00255069 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 555,037,599 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 555,012,660 with 503,147,006 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.32927739 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $400,520.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.