Chicago Capital LLC Has $47.28 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $47,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $20,418,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after buying an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $457.74 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $487.50 and its 200-day moving average is $491.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

