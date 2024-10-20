Chicago Capital LLC Has $81.75 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $81,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,973.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,857.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,554.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

