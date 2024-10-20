Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 2,331 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $523.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

