Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.9 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG

