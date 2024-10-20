Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,163 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 14.1% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $214.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.99. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $215.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

