Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Head-To-Head Survey

Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG – Get Free Report) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Drilling Tools International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A Drilling Tools International 7.85% 16.64% 9.96%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Drilling Tools International 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coil Tubing Technology and Drilling Tools International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Drilling Tools International has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.30%. Given Drilling Tools International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Drilling Tools International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Drilling Tools International $147.83 million 0.70 $14.75 million $0.43 8.07

Drilling Tools International has higher revenue and earnings than Coil Tubing Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of 5.01, meaning that its share price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Drilling Tools International beats Coil Tubing Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coil Tubing Technology

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

