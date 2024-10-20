CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $367.47 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $367.47 million and $101,521.56 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

