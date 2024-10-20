Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01), reports. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of C$162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.27 million.

Colabor Group Stock Down 13.6 %

GCL stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. Colabor Group has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company has a market cap of C$116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Colabor Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

