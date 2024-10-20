Columbus Macro LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,398,000 after buying an additional 146,632 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,185,000 after acquiring an additional 182,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.87. 1,207,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

