Columbus Macro LLC Invests $471,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PHO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.69. 27,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,345. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $71.47.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

