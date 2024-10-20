Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $61,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 429,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,979 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $68.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

