Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $83.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $83,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $327.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

