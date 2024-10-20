Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $85.58 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 970,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,061 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $85,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,921,000 after buying an additional 176,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

