Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.84% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $93,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

HDV opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $119.74.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.