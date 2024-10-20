Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.84% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $93,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
HDV opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $119.74.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
